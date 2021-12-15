ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The technology on show in Abu Dhabi F1 testing ahead of new-look 2022

By Matthew Somerfield
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesting with these cars has been ongoing throughout 2021 but this is the first time all of them have been used together, allowing a much larger pool of data to be collected that can be used by the tyre supplier and...

The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner: Mercedes had no grounds to appeal against Abu Dhabi result

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Mercedes did not have a strong case to appeal against the result of Sunday’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Mercedes announced on Thursday they were withdrawing their appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dramatic world-title winning last-lap victory.Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world title after a safety car deployment had allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to close up behind the Briton.We didn't really feel that there was the ground for it (an appeal). Safety cars are usual in Formula One.Christian HornerMercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Brake#Design#Mercedes W10
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
Autosport Online

Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1

Hamilton was on course to take an eighth F1 drivers' title until the final five laps of the Yas Marina climax to a hotly contested 2021 season, which tipped the race on its head and allowed Max Verstappen to clinch his maiden title. Although Mercedes protested the results and appealed...
MOTORSPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Least Reliable Supercar

One would think a car that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be flawless mechanically. Some of them are literally built by hand. However, expensive cars can have complex engines and other remarkably detailed features, which require meticulous efforts by the manufacturer — which don’t always succeed. In its study of the […]
CARS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to FIA personality award

Lewis was not able to get his hands on the driver’s championship this season but it is not all gloom for Lewis Hamilton as he was chosen for the award of the FIA personality of the year. He has got some silverware this season and it was just about right giving him the trophy as he showed tremendous class during the whole season and especially in his final post-race interview where he applauded Max.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Event organizers say the Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances.” The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert. Emirati state-linked newspaper The National quoted a concert promoter as saying that a member of the band was rushed to a hospital from an airport in Chicago, where the band stopped on the way to Abu Dhabi. The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California on Thursday.
WORLD
Motorsport.com

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

Alex Kalinauckas is Autosport's Grand Prix Editor, covering every Formula 1 race since the start of 2020. After completing a master's degree in journalism at Goldsmiths College University of London in 2014, he worked for a range of motorsport and technology publications while covering national racing as an Autosport freelancer.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

Gary Watkins has, for reasons best known to himself, devoted all his working life to covering sportscar racing. This season is his 32nd as a motorsport journalist, during which time he has reported on major long-distance events on four continents and approaching 75 24-hour races. He reckons a degree in political philosophy makes him well qualified for covering the sometimes Machiavellian world of international sportscars.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

Amid an increased scrutiny over the governing body's actions in the wake of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix safety car controversy, the FIA has found itself having to defend its corner over what happened at the weekend. And Mercedes in particular has been especially outspoken in believing that what took...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 agrees to ditch MGU-H as part of new engine rules

The complicated technology, which generates electrical power from exhaust heat, has proven to be expensive and complex since it formed part of the new turbo hybrid rules that were introduced in 2014. With F1 eager to attract new manufacturers from 2026, the presence of the MGU-H was viewed as a...
CARS
The Independent

Formula 1 season wrapped up in one chaotic final lap that could yet take another twist

Well, did you really expect it to end any other way?The final lap of the 2021 Formula 1 season was a microcosm of the entire year, 22 races encapsulated in 3.2 miles of tarmac.Max Verstappen’s maiden drivers’ championship is still being debated and could be well into the new year with the very real threat of his Red Bull team battling for his crown in a courtroom, Mercedes the opposition once again.The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 12 December, was a fitting finale to a title feud between Verstappen – the 24-year-old Dutchman who toed the line between...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels

It takes a fair bit to surprise Mark Dutton, your typical been there, done that kind of guy. He’s worked at Triple Eight since before it was even Triple Eight. Having engineered Jamie Whincup to five of his seven titles and overseen the other two (as well as two, now, for Shane van Gisbergen) as T8’s team manager, he’s seen it all when it comes to good driving.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022

The 2022 draft calendar was unveiled with a TBC slot at the end of July, which was always expected to be filled by the The Bend. That's now been confirmed, South Australia now officially set to host at least one Supercars event next season. The event will run to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Le Mans Virtual Series: Rebellion GPX and BMW Team Redline win Sebring

At the start, Erhan Jajovski for R8G Esports started on the LMP pole position, after a track limits violation pushed Marcell Csincsik for GPX Rebellion Esports down to second. It was a lead that Jajovski held on to all through the first half of the race, completing his maximum seat time in one session.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will not retire from F1, says former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg expects his former Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to be back on the grid to challenge Max Verstappen for the title once again in 2022.Team principal Toto Wolff admitted he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” after the seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season in the finale at Abu Dhabi, after a late safety car restarted handled in controversial and unprecedented circumstances by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.Wolff’s comments, which came in his first public appearance since the conclusion of the race at Yas Marina, led to speculation...
MOTORSPORTS

