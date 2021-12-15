The technology on show in Abu Dhabi F1 testing ahead of new-look 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Event organizers say the Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances.” The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert. Emirati state-linked newspaper The National quoted a concert promoter as saying that a member of the band was rushed to a hospital from an airport in Chicago, where the band stopped on the way to Abu Dhabi. The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California on Thursday.
