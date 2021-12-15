ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Two arrested for double fatal downtown Rochester shooting

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yvLd_0dNW2G6o00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two male residents have been arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to two homicides that happened in November for what marked Rochester’s deadliest year in history.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Timothy Brown has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for fatally shooting two people on November 11th .

At the time of the incident, officers responded around 3 a.m. after 22-year-old Tywan Harper and 19-year-old Malakai Smith were found shot dead near a stairwell in an apartment building Chestnut Street.

Investigators identified Brown as the main suspect in the crime following extensive examination. He was taken to custody on Wednesday by members of the Greece Police Department.

Officials say multiple warrants were used to execute his arrest. As a result of one of those warrants, officers recovered a loaded handgun in the city residence of 33-year-old Carl Stein.

The 33-year-old was consequently arrested for criminal possession of a weapon on two separate accounts.

Rochester Police utilized at least one Noise Flash Diversion Device during the execution of the search warrants. The device emits a large “boom” noise that may have been heard by area residents.

Those search warrants were performed in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This shooting incident marked the 69th and 70th homicides in the city so far this year, which made 2021 officially the deadliest year in Rochester’s history .

Both men will be arraigned in the Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester man in his 30s fatally shot on Bennington Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening. Officers with the Greece Police Department was first on scene to an apartment complex in the area of Dewey Avenue and Bennington Drive in Rochester. The RPD located the victim in a parking lot on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Gates 18-year-old faces robbery, assault charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports of a person who had been shot on Jefferson Avenue near Cady Street during the early evening hours of November 26. Officers located a victim who had been shot at least once. An ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital and was treated for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man convicted in fatal Easter morning triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted of Murder Friday, for an Easter morning shooting that left one mandead and hospitalized two others. According to prosecutors, Dvontea Alexander, 29, fatally shot 24-year-old Justin McMillan on the morning of April 12, 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford Avenue. McMillan was pronounced dead at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver hospitalized after Empire Boulevard crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a crash on Empire Boulevard in Penfield. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old man was driving eastbound on Empire Boulevard with a 15-year-old passenger around 5:00 p.m. when a westbound vehicle attempted to turn left onto Plank Road. The two vehicles collided, […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university. The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown […]
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Downtown Rochester#Homicides#Rochester Police#The Rochester City Court#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe pleads guilty to DWAI

OGDEN N.Y. (WROC) — Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe returned to the courtroom Thursday in the Town of Ogden. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, in connection with an October crash. The judge suspended Forsythe’s license temporarily, adding fines and […]
GREECE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Atlantic Ave. in Penfield closed due down power lines

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff deputies are on scene of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Five Mile Line Road. A utility pole was struck and power lines are down in the road. Atlantic Ave. is closed between Baird Rd. and Five Mile Line Rd. while crews are […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy