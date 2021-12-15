Two arrested for double fatal downtown Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two male residents have been arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to two homicides that happened in November for what marked Rochester’s deadliest year in history.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Timothy Brown has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for fatally shooting two people on November 11th .

At the time of the incident, officers responded around 3 a.m. after 22-year-old Tywan Harper and 19-year-old Malakai Smith were found shot dead near a stairwell in an apartment building Chestnut Street.

Investigators identified Brown as the main suspect in the crime following extensive examination. He was taken to custody on Wednesday by members of the Greece Police Department.

Officials say multiple warrants were used to execute his arrest. As a result of one of those warrants, officers recovered a loaded handgun in the city residence of 33-year-old Carl Stein.

The 33-year-old was consequently arrested for criminal possession of a weapon on two separate accounts.

Rochester Police utilized at least one Noise Flash Diversion Device during the execution of the search warrants. The device emits a large “boom” noise that may have been heard by area residents.

Those search warrants were performed in the 3900 block of Lake Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This shooting incident marked the 69th and 70th homicides in the city so far this year, which made 2021 officially the deadliest year in Rochester’s history .

Both men will be arraigned in the Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning.

