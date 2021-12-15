ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Week 14 defensive snap counts and observations

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uN2z_0dNW27FW00

In the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 14 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the defense was on the field for 58 snaps. The Rams played 20 fewer snaps than the Cardinals did.

How did the Cardinals divide up their defensive playing time?

Below are the snap counts for each individual player in each position group.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsC2R_0dNW27FW00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Allen, 45; Jordan Phillips, 41; Corey Peters, 30; Leki Fotu, 12; Rashard Lawrence, 12; Michael Dogbe, 3

Dogbe played the least he has in weeks and Phillips played more than I think he has in any game. Previously, only Allen has gotten significant snaps.

Outside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaZqY_0dNW27FW00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Chandler Jones, 50; Markus Golden, 40; Devon Kennard, 19; Dennis Gardeck, 9

The Cardinals used their speed linebacker package only nine times. They also used Isaiah Simmons on the edge some.

Inside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYKq9_0dNW27FW00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Jordan Hicks, 57; Isaiah Simmons, 57; Joe Walker, 2

I don’t remember Walker getting into the game on defense but it looks like he spelled Hicks and Simmons each once. Rookie Zaven Collins only played on special teams. Collins recovered the onside kick at the end of the game.

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346MQC_0dNW27FW00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy, 58; Marco Wilson, 53; Robert Alford, 35; Antonio Hamilton, 2

Hamilton came in to spell a player. I thought it was Wilson, but it might have been Alford.

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6kvr_0dNW27FW00
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Budda Baker, 56; Jalen Thompson, 55; Deionte Thompson, 2

DT got a pair of snaps. I don’t recall seeing him on the field. I saw him once leave the field from the defensive huddle.

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald? No Chance

Fitzgerald had six receptions for 28 yards (4.7 average) that day, and the reality is the previous 12 games he played weren’t significantly better. He missed two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and then was absent from the season-finale loss to the Rams because of a groin injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Spotify
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today. The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Detroit controlled the game in all...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald drops major injury update ahead of Seahawks clash

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently on track to feature in the upcoming Tuesday clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Two days after the Rams’ thrilling win over the Arizona Cardinals, Donald was listed on the team’s injury report due to a knee issue. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner went on to take part in the team’s last three scheduled practices over the week, although he was a limited participant in each session.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
AllLions

Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

The Detroit Lions entered the game against the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit underdogs. Over the course of 60 minutes at Ford Field, the team that executed significantly better and had the better gameplan walked away with the 18-point victory. While many thought the Cardinals would avenge their Monday Night Football...
NFL
AllLions

Lions Finding Players to Build Around on Offense and Defense

The Detroit Lions are no longer a one-win NFL team. They notched their second win of the 2021 season Sunday against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. And they did so with the help of some potential building blocks for the future. Most notably, Charles Harris, Craig Reynolds and Amon-Ra...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy