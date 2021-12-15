Cardinals' Week 14 defensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 14 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the defense was on the field for 58 snaps. The Rams played 20 fewer snaps than the Cardinals did.

How did the Cardinals divide up their defensive playing time?

Below are the snap counts for each individual player in each position group.

Defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Allen, 45; Jordan Phillips, 41; Corey Peters, 30; Leki Fotu, 12; Rashard Lawrence, 12; Michael Dogbe, 3

Dogbe played the least he has in weeks and Phillips played more than I think he has in any game. Previously, only Allen has gotten significant snaps.

Outside linebacker

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Chandler Jones, 50; Markus Golden, 40; Devon Kennard, 19; Dennis Gardeck, 9

The Cardinals used their speed linebacker package only nine times. They also used Isaiah Simmons on the edge some.

Inside linebacker

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Jordan Hicks, 57; Isaiah Simmons, 57; Joe Walker, 2

I don’t remember Walker getting into the game on defense but it looks like he spelled Hicks and Simmons each once. Rookie Zaven Collins only played on special teams. Collins recovered the onside kick at the end of the game.

Cornerback

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy, 58; Marco Wilson, 53; Robert Alford, 35; Antonio Hamilton, 2

Hamilton came in to spell a player. I thought it was Wilson, but it might have been Alford.

Safety

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Budda Baker, 56; Jalen Thompson, 55; Deionte Thompson, 2

DT got a pair of snaps. I don’t recall seeing him on the field. I saw him once leave the field from the defensive huddle.