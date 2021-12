Real-Time Measurement Company Now Utilizes Data From 39 Million Smart TVs Across Seven TV Makers to Provide Granular Cross-Platform Metrics for TV Ads and Programming. iSpot, the real-time cross-platform TV ad measurement company, announced a 4.5-year licensing deal for all smart TV data from LG Ads Solutions, the advertising and data platform from LG Electronics. The deal gives iSpot access to LG on-the-glass program and ad data from more than 20 million opted-in smart TVs from a broad range of TV makers in addition to LG. The new data will be added to iSpot’s existing footprint of 19 million smart TVs for providing cross-platform ad verification and impact measurement.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO