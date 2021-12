Water is fascinating. Too little or too much of it can kill you, and a large amount of it moving in one direction is powerful enough to sweep away people, cars, and entire homes, lifting buildings from their foundations. One Audi A3, possibly an S3, owner learned this lesson the hard way when attempting to ford an overflowing and raging river in Romania. His hatch didn't have a chance against the fast-moving water, and it was all caught on video.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO