USA Olympic Women’s Hockey Team plays Canada this week in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The women of Team USA Hockey play Canada twice in St. Louis this week.

The first exhibition game is Wednesday and the second is on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center.

The women are getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

These games are a part of the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota. The tour continues on Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota where Team USA will take on Canada once again. These are the fifth and sixth games of the tour. USA and Canada have each won two out of the four times they’ve faced each other during the tour.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Olympian Shelley Looney, who scored the game-winning goal to give Team USA gold at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games, will drop the ceremonial first puck.

On Friday, current U.S. Women’s National Team player Nicole Hensley and 2018 Olympic gold medalist will be recognized for her upcoming induction into the Lindenwood Sports Hall of Fame. Hensley played goal for the Lions and will not be available for the formal induction celebration due to Team USA duties.

Autograph sessions will be held following both games in the lobby of the Centene Community Ice Center.

The game will be televised live in the U.S. by NHL Network with Kenzie Lalonde and Cheryl Pounder calling the action.

Click here for tickets.

