ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

USA Olympic Women’s Hockey Team plays Canada this week in St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCvuH_0dNW1kMH00

ST. LOUIS – The women of Team USA Hockey play Canada twice in St. Louis this week.

The first exhibition game is Wednesday and the second is on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center.

The women are getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

These games are a part of the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota. The tour continues on Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota where Team USA will take on Canada once again. These are the fifth and sixth games of the tour. USA and Canada have each won two out of the four times they’ve faced each other during the tour.

Theft-thwarting Eureka softball player recognized by school district

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Olympian Shelley Looney, who scored the game-winning goal to give Team USA gold at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games, will drop the ceremonial first puck.

On Friday, current U.S. Women’s National Team player Nicole Hensley and 2018 Olympic gold medalist will be recognized for her upcoming induction into the Lindenwood Sports Hall of Fame. Hensley played goal for the Lions and will not be available for the formal induction celebration due to Team USA duties.

Autograph sessions will be held following both games in the lobby of the Centene Community Ice Center.

The game will be televised live in the U.S. by NHL Network with Kenzie Lalonde and Cheryl Pounder calling the action.

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

SLU Volleyball player signs professional contract in Austria

ST. LOUIS – SLU Volleyball player Maya Taylor is turning pro. The senior Billiken signed a professional contract with a professional club in Styria, Austria called UVC Holding Graz. She graduated from SLU at the end of the 2021 fall semester with a degree in leadership and She moves to Austria on January 2. She […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Marquette football team retires jersey in honor of principal lost to COVID

ST. LOUIS–Tributes to Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District who passed away Wednesday, continue to flow ahead of a weekend memorial service. Hudson, the district said, died after an extended illness. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he had been hospitalized due to COVID-19. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 27 points, Jarron Coleman hit a huge 3-pointer and Missouri defeated Utah 83-75. The game was tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with 2:02 remaining. A minute later, Both Gach answered with two free throws for Utah, then Coleman […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Rich Gould is a Hall of Famer

Recently retired KPLR-TV Sports Director Rich Gould got a big honor on Thursday. Rich is now a Hall of Famer! Gould along with 20 others will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on February 6, 2022 in Springfield. Gould was the Sports Director at KPLR from 1987 until his retirement in October […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Coupet Jr. leads S. Illinois over D-II Maryville 75-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis easily beat Maryville (MO) 75-55. Kyler Filewich added 12 points for the Salukis. Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 11, Marcus Domask scored 10 and Dalton Banks had 10. Ari Jackson led the Division […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Pounder
Person
Nicole Hensley
FOX 2

Former St. Louis BattleHawk QBs reunite in Washington

ST. LOUIS–The last time Jordan Ta’amu and Tyler Heinicke were on the same team during a regular season game week, they were in very different roles than the ones they have this time. Wednesday, the Washington Football Team announced it had signed Ta’amu to its practice squad, due to the expectation that practice squad QB Kyle […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Canada#Usa Hockey#Team Usa Hockey#The My Why Tour#Toyota#Eureka#Lions#Nhl Network
FOX 2

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew. NASA […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

University of Illinois soccer player helps save man’s life

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student athlete helped save a life, while simply going about her day. She says she jumped into action when she saw first responders performing CPR on someone. Katelynn Buescher is a senior soccer player at the University of Illinois. She was heading to an exit meeting with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
FOX 2

Volunteers Send 15,000 Cards to Seniors in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – If you think writing 50 Christmas cards is a lot, try 15,000. It’s a large undertaking – but well worth it to the volunteers who are trying to spread joy to the seniors living in skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area.  “It makes me feel, what if that were me? […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy