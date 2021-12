The New York Yankees finished the 2021 season with Anthony Rizzo manning first base after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. The lifelong Cub made the transition successfully from Chicago to New York with ease, saying he loved playing in the Bronx. He started out with a bang at the plate but quickly cooled off, although his stellar defense at first base continued. At the end of the season, he became a free agent for the first time in his life, leaving the Yankees without an everyday first baseman.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO