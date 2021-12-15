OR Army National Guard opens Wilsonville recruitment office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Army National Guard is opening a brand new recruitment office Wednesday morning in Wilsonville.

They’ll be cutting the ribbon around 8 a.m. Some of those in attendance are national guard members who recently demobilized from helping Oregon hospitals battle COVID-19.

Captain Ian Beaty is a regional commander who joined AM Extra to talk about the new office and their continued efforts.

For more information on how to join visit OregonArmyGuard.com .

