OR Army National Guard opens Wilsonville recruitment office
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Army National Guard is opening a brand new recruitment office Wednesday morning in Wilsonville.
They’ll be cutting the ribbon around 8 a.m. Some of those in attendance are national guard members who recently demobilized from helping Oregon hospitals battle COVID-19.
Captain Ian Beaty is a regional commander who joined AM Extra to talk about the new office and their continued efforts.
