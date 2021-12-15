ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Spring-Ford Starting Basketball Season with New Coach at Helm

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KuSQ_0dNW0cGG00
Image of SPring-Ford High School via Montgomery County Planning Commission, Flickr.

Spring-Ford boys basketball team has been working hard, preparing for the new season with Joe Dempsey, the former La Salle College High School head coach, at the helm, writes Joseph Santoliquito for the City of Basketball Love.

Dempsey replaces Chris Talley, who left the head coach position to take a job promotion within the Spring-Ford School District.

Talley was highly successful as a coach, ending his career with the team with a 134-72 record, two PAC-10 championships, and two league runner-up finishes, as well as three trips to the PIAA playoffs.

Dempsey is also highly successful, having compiled a 208-147 record at La Salle. In 2014, he led the team to a 23-7 record and the PIAA Class 4A championship game.

Now, he is ready for his latest challenge.

“This is an adjustment period with guys getting used to me, and I’m getting used to them,” said Dempsey. “I certainly have a lot to learn about the PAC-10, getting used to the guys and their talent level, and I have to make sure I don’t bring my past with me and make sure I don’t compare them to any of my former teams.

Read more about Joe Dempsey at Spring-Ford in the City of Basketball Love.

#Boys Basketball#Spring Ford High School#Flickr#Spring Ford#Pac 10#Piaa
Montgomery County, PA
