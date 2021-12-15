ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Ambler Physical Therapist Teaches Acceptance of Differences With Children’s Books

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TDtU_0dNW0QcQ00
Image via 6abc.

Hillary Sussman, a physical therapist from Ambler, has managed to bring her career experience as well as her love of animals and use it to create a growing writing career for herself, reports Nicole Borocci for 6abc.

Within just six months, Sussman has managed to publish two books: “Roxy and Maliboo—It’s OK to be Different” and “Roxy and Tully—Words Matter.” The focus of Sussman’s books revolves around themes of understanding and acceptance.

Roxy, the main character in both books, is a dog that suffers from limb loss. Sussman based the character on her own pet who had to have surgery in order to save one of its paws.

During her job as a physical therapist, Sussman has worked with young amputees who have needed therapy and rehabilitation. The kids have appreciated seeing a character like Roxy that they can identify with.

“It’s been incredible to raise awareness of limb loss, and limb difference, inclusion and to focus on anti-bullying and acceptance of differences,” said Sussman.

Both of Sussman’s books are available on her website as well as a variety of educational activities for families to print out for free. There’s even a plush toy of Roxy available for children to cuddle with.

Read more about Hillary Sussman at 6abc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ambler, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy