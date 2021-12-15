ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Taxi Crash Involving Tesla Model 3 Paris Service Suspends Use Of Model

By Maggie Valenti
 3 days ago
While there is no evidence to suggest that a Tesla technical malfunction caused the fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Paris, the largest taxi company in Paris, G7, has suspended the use of 37 Model 3 cars from its service until police complete an investigation. According to...

Benzinga

These Are The Biggest Upgrades Coming To 2022 Tesla Model 3 And Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) often upgrades its vehicles, routinely sending free software updates to owners to improve vehicles whenever necessary, not waiting for a new model year. Some new information out of Europe, shared by Drive Tesla Canada, reports the new 2022 Models 3 and Y are getting some small...
CARS
editorials24.com

No early indication of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash

PARIS (Reuters) -French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model 3 was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the cars in its fleet...
WORLD
bigblueunbiased.com

After A Deadly Accident, A Paris Cab Company Has Suspended the Usage of Tesla Vehicles

Following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, a major Paris cab firm has banned its usage of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. G7 Taxi said in an interview that it would stop the usage of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until the detective investigation into the Saturday incident was completed.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
fastcar.co.uk

MODIFIED TESLA MODEL X – FULLY CHARGED

As a dedicated petrolhead at heart it took something pretty special to convert Andrew Dharman to electric transportation, but even when a Tesla Model X won him over, he couldn’t stop his desire for a modified motor. Feature from Fast Car. Words: Words: Dan Sherwood. Photos: Val the camera guy.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 being considered for NYPD fleet

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently looking to acquire as many as 250 Model 3 sedans from Tesla. The proposed purchase, which is expected to cost about $12.4 million, would allow Tesla to extend its reach into the United States’ largest police force. Information about the proposed...
CARS
Carscoops

The Hoonicorn Finally Takes On The Tesla Model S Plaid

Although many have questioned its performance bona fides on a track, no one questions the Tesla Model S Plaid’s abilities on a drag strip. Is it good enough, though, to take on the fearsome Hoonicorn?. As part of Hoonigan’s ongoing series, Hoonicorn vs the World, the highly modified 1965...
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get raft of changes in Europe

As part of the certification process for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, the electric automaker submitted documents to local authorities detailing changes. Those docs then found their way to the Tesla Fahrer und Freunde forum, and from there to Electrek, giving us a look at what's ahead. Some of the modifications have already been made to the more expensive Model S and Model X and are filtering down, or have been applied to the Model 3/Y in China and are now migrating to vehicles built in the Berlin Gigafactory. We expect the updates will eventually cross the Atlantic and come to Tesla's built in the Fremont, California facility.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model X Not On Autopilot Violently Crashes On The Autobahn

Human drivers have decent reflexes behind the wheel, but in order to take advantage of them, they actually need to be paying attention to the road. This Tesla Model X driver from Germany, Marcel, clearly was not paying attention when a truck driver’s unexpected lane change made him lose control and crash his electric SUV while driving on the autobahn.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Taxi Fatal Crash Plus 20 Also Injured

One of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world has suspended its Model 3 taxis after a fatal crash that also injured 20. The company is called G7 and it is located in Paris, France. G7 announced the Tesla Model 3 suspension for fear of more accidents. After the...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Does the Tesla Model Y Come With Mudflaps?

The Tesla Model Y is a popular EV for its exciting driving experience, great tech, and impressive all-electric driving range. Even so, this crossover SUV has some minor flaws, including a lack of mudflaps and problematic paint. The problem has prompted many new Model Y owners to install mudflaps not long after buying their EVs.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

DIY Tesla Wrap — Our Tesla Model X “Stormtrooper” Gets The Blues

After three years of driving Tesla’s white “Stormtrooper” Model X, we decided it was time for a color change. For the uninitiated, there are two ways to change the color of your Tesla. The first — a custom paint job — is very expensive and permanent. The second — a vinyl wrap — is much less expensive, provides color options and styles that are extremely difficult and expensive to achieve with paint, and can be removed if you decide to change the color of your vehicle in the future. For us, a vinyl wrap was a no-brainer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
