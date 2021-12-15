ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAVM4_0dNVzrKa00

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the questioning over why social services and police did not act despite five different family members and friends raising concerns with the authorities in the eight months before she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx0wI_0dNVzrKa00
Savannah Brockhill has been jailed for life for murdering her girlfriend’s daughter, 16-month-old Star Hobson (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

After she was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, Brockhill was branded “pure evil” by Mr Fawcett, who said she had “ascended from the bowels of hell”.

On Wednesday, Brockhill was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years before she can be considered for parole, by the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert.

The Bradford Partnership, which includes the agencies which had contact with Star during her short life, said on Tuesday: “We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed.”

The safeguarding partnership said a review into the case will be published next month, but it “deeply regrets” that “not all the warning signs” were spotted.

And Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchliffe said Star was “let down”.

Keighley and Ilkley Tory MP Robbie Moore said Bradford Council leaders should “hang their heads in shame” and resign.

Star was taken to hospital from the flat where she lived with Smith in Wesley Place, Keighley, on September 22 2020, but her injuries were “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable”, prosecutors told the two-month trial.

Jurors heard that Smith’s family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died.

In each case, Brockhill, of Hawthorn Close, Keighley, and Smith, of Wesley Place, Halifax Road, Keighley, managed to convince social workers that marks on Star were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.

Prosecutors described how the injuries that caused Star’s death involved extensive damage to her abdominal cavity “caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen”.

Jurors also heard there were other injuries on her body which meant that “in the course of her short life, Star had suffered a number of significant injuries at different times”.

The jury was shown a series of video clips which prosecutors said showed Star being assaulted, abused or humiliated, often posted on social media.

Smith was cleared of murder but was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death – an offence with a 14-year maximum prison sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlN4w_0dNVzrKa00
Frankie Smith was cleared of murdering her daughter, Star Hobson, but found guilty of causing or allowing her death (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

But mitigating on Wednesday, Zafar Ali QC, for Smith, said: “She is herself a victim of the murder count, having lost her daughter.

“She was plainly unaware of the seriousness of the assaults being inflicted on her daughter.

Mr Ali asked the judge to take a number of things into account before sentencing Smith, including that she has no previous convictions and is “remorseful for her wilful ill-treatment of Star”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serial abuser jailed for life for girlfriend’s murder

A serial abuser of women who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck has been jailed for at least 23 years. “Self-obsessed” Taye Francis had convictions for rape and violence when he killed 23-year-old Khloemae Loy in a hotel room last July. Francis, 40, of no fixed address, had admitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

‘Bad weed trip’ killer cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter

A cannabis user who stabbed, strangled and ran over his partner during a psychotic episode has been cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter. Jake Notman inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on 25-year-old university student Lauren Bloomer after eating a cannabis brownie at their home in Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Moore
Person
David Fawcett
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdict

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of two women accused of murdering a 16-month-old girl. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Prosecutors allege the toddler suffered weeks of physical assaults and psychological harm before her death. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson: Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter after months of mistreatment. Savannah Brockhill caused "catastrophic" injuries to Star Hobson, whose mother Frankie Smith was convicted of causing or allowing her death. Bradford Crown Court heard Star suffered weeks of physical abuse before the fatal assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Toddler#Bradford Crown Court#Solihull#The Bradford Partnership#Bradford Council
The Independent

Star Hobson: Babysitter who first raised concerns slams social services response before toddler’s murder

The babysitter who first raised concerns about the mistreatment of murdered toddler Star Hobson has said her warnings were not taken seriously by authorities.Hollie Jones lodged an anonymous tip-off with Bradford City Council over worries about Star's mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill.But, despite four further referrals coming into social services over the space of just eight months, officials repeatedly concluded the child was safe.Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of Star's murder on Tuesday while Smith, 20, was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler's death. The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday.The tot was just 16-months-old when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Triple killer faces life for murdering his newborn baby, toddler and girlfriend

Triple killer Jordan Monaghan is facing life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his newborn baby girl and toddler son by smothering, and six years later killing his new partner with a drug overdose.The 30-year-old, a manipulative and controlling gambling addict, obstructed the airways of his helpless children in separate murders in January and August, 2013.After further information came to light, police reviewed the deaths of Ruby, aged 24 days, and Logan, aged 21 months, and in 2018, Monaghan was arrested.He was on police bail for the child murders when he murdered his new girlfriend with a deadly cocktail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Father Jordan Hobson 'will never recover'

The father of Star Hobson has said he will never recover from the murder of his "precious daughter". Jordan Hobson was one of five people to make a referral to social services before the 16-month-old's death from "catastrophic" injuries in 2020. Mr Hobson split from Star's mother Frankie Smith before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

James Stokoe murder: Alexander Layton jailed for life

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of the motorist's four-year-old son in a road rage attack has been jailed for a minimum of 23 years. Alexander Layton had walked in front of James Stokoe's BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, forcing the married father to do an emergency stop.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Star Hobson: Woman found guilty of murdering partner’s 16-month-old girl

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner’s 16-month-old daughter, Star Hobson, after the toddler endured months of assaults and psychological harm.Savannah Brockhill was found guilty by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of killing Star after she suffered “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.Brockhill was the partner of Star‘s mother, Frankie Smith, who was cleared of murder on Tuesday but convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest and died on 22 September 2020 in a West Yorkshire hospital as a result of “unsurvivable” injuries.The child’s mother, Smith, 20, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson babysitter criticises social services response

Star Hobson's former babysitter - the first person to raise concerns about the murdered toddler - has said her warnings were not taken seriously. Hollie Jones, 18, lodged an anonymous tip-off with Bradford City Council over her worries about Star's mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill. She said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Brockhill and Smith to have sentences reviewed

The Attorney General has been asked to review the sentences of two women jailed over the death of 16-month-old Star Hobson. Star died in 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury". Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for murder. Star's mother, Frankie Smith, 20,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy