Khloe Kardashian throws Kylie Jenner a ‘low-key’ baby shower ahead of second child’s birth

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a “low-key” baby shower organised by older sister Khloe Kardashian.

The event was held at the weekend at Khloe’s new Hidden Hills mansion which is next-door to their mother Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ, the guest list was limited to Kylie’s family including “nieces, nephews and a few close friends” with Khloe arranging “a massage station set up, treats for attendees and a tent with tables for privacy”.

The pregnant lip kit entrepreneur, 24, is expecting her second child imminently with rapper Travis Scott, 30. They already share daughter Stormi, three.

No photos have yet emerged on any of social media fan Kylie’s profiles or on her family’s.

Both she and the Sicko Mode hit-maker have been keeping a low profile since 10 people were killed and hundreds of others injured following a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival in Texas last month.

Travis is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits over the controversial concert, for which his lawyers have claimed he has “no legal responsibility”.