FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach

Up to 50 Migrants Arrived by Boat on Florida Beach – Rushing Ashore in Broad DaylightToby HazlewoodFlorida State
NASA Photo taken on Jupiter - Original Images!Fiction & ScienceJupiter, FL
Cafe Boulud's decadent truffle dinner is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season in South FloridaBest of South FloridaFlorida State
NYC's Carbone team is bringing Parm to Palm Beach CountyBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Nab tickets for these remaining events during next week's Palm Beach Food & Wine FestivalBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Luxury handbags swiped from high-end Palm Beach store
Palm Beach police are now looking into who carried out a burglary of merchandise that could be approaching $1 millio
Driver in West Palm Beach hit-and-run not at fault for the crash, police say
West Palm Beach Police Crash Investigators say the driver who struck a 4-year-old boy on Okeechobee Boulevard last Sunday does not appear to be at fault for the crash.
Teen fatally shoots another inside vehicle in Port St. Lucie
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Port St. Lucie.
Suspect indicted in fatal stabbing of Palm Beach Gardens boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Palm Beach Gardens boy has been indicted by a grand jury.
Police: Teen called 911 after mom shot by boyfriend
A large police presence in Lake Clarke Shores began as a domestic incident in Palm Springs.
U.S. Rep. Val Demmings brings Senatorial campaign to Port of Palm Beach
U.S. Rep. Val Demmings was in Riviera Beach promoting the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill and blasting incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on gun control.
Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
There are additional law enforcement officers at a Fort Pierce school Thursday after a threat was discovered in a restroom.
TikTok violence threat puts schools on alert
Students, parents and school staff continue to be unsettled by a new social media trend on TikTok, which has prompted an increased police presence on campuses.
Singer Rod Stewart resolves Palm Beach hotel assault case
Rock singer Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at The Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach.
Death of man found in Vero Beach ruled homicide, police searching for subject
Police are calling on the community to help find the person responsible for the death of a man in Vero Beach.
Armed man shot by Jupiter police at Ocean Cay Park
A suicidal man was shot by a Jupiter officer Tuesday after police said the person pointed a firearm at them.
Parents of child injured in hit-and-run ask driver to come forward
The father and mother of a 4-year-old boy who was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in downtown West Palm Beach made a passionate plea Wednesday.
PBSO seeking public's help in locating vehicle connected to September homicide
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle connected to a homicide that occurred near West Palm Beach in September.
3 men arrested, charged in homicide of Marcus Leath
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that three men have been arrested and charged in the murder of Marcus Leath.
Pedestrian bridge recommended for Okeechobee Boulevard
A study commissioned by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council suggests a bridge that would connect the Palm Beach County Convention Center to the Kravis Center and the Square.
Gold Star mother accused of stealing from American Gold Star Mothers
A now-former treasurer for the American Gold Star Mothers Florida chapter is out of jail after being arrested on charges of stealing money from the organization.
3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left three people dead, including a 16-year-old girl.
Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet
A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in Boynton Beach after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.
Search continues for driver who struck young boy
Police in West Palm Beach say a 4-year-old boy remains hospitalized with traumatic injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.
Train strikes trespasser in downtown West Palm Beach
Police are investigating in downtown West Palm Beach after an FEC train struck a trespasser near Rosemary Avenue and 11th Street.
