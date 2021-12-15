ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford University to build vaccines hub with £50m donation

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Oxford University vaccine research building will be built following a £50m donation from an Indian-based vaccine developer. It will be in the new base for the Jenner Institute, which produced the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Serum Life Sciences donated the money, in the university's biggest-ever single gift...

www.bbc.com

BBC

University of Oxford is 'Covid hotspot', says boss

The University of Oxford has become a "Covid hotspot" after experiencing an "unprecedented growth in cases", according to its vice-chancellor. In a letter sent to staff, Prof Louise Richardson said there were 170 active cases at the university. The vice-chancellor said new variant Omicron was behind many of the recent...
COLLEGES
University of Arkansas

Geosciences Chair Donates Rare Books to University Libraries

Professor Christopher Liner, chair of the Fulbright College Department of Geosciences, has donated 22 rare books to the University Libraries Special Collections Division. The books range from early editions of British and American fiction to important works on mathematics, religion and history and are joining Special Collections as the "Christopher Lee Liner Rare Book Collection."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Daily Mail

Yale REFUSES to ax in-person classes despite Omicron being detected on campus, as Harvard's COVID cases among students DOUBLE in almost one week to 41

Yale University is moving forward with in-person exams despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant being detected on campus and as fellow Ivy Leaguer Harvard University experiences a COVID spike of its own with 55 students and staff testing positive. There's no indication the latest iteration of the virus is spreading rapidly...
COLLEGES
goodmorningpost.com

The next virus could be more fatal and contagious, according to the creator of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine

Future pandemics could be more destructive to humanity than the current Covid issue, according to the scientist who developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, which is used in India to guard against COVID-19. Professor Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, also cautioned that vaccines may...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Titanic Exhibition Centre to become vaccination hub

A mass vaccination centre is being opened at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast next week as the rollout of Covid-19 boosters accelerates. The large-scale facility will offer walk-in slots and pre-booked appointments for booster jabs. First and second doses will also be offered. The Department of Health said it...
WORLD
San Diego Business Journal

Don and Ellie Knauss Donate $50M to USD

The received one of the largest donations in the university’s history earlier this month – and area business students will be the beneficiaries of the generous gift for generations to come. On Friday (Dec. 3), USD officials held a special on-campus ceremony to announce that Board Chairman Donald...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Oxford University: Vaccines induce lower levels of neutralising antibodies against Omicron

Oxford University said on Monday that vaccines are shown to induce lower levels of neutralising antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, as reported by Reuters. "Increasing vaccine uptake among unvaccinated, encouraging third doses, priority to reduce transmission levels, the potential for severe disease." "Researchers used samples from study participants who...
EDUCATION
uu.edu

Dawson releases calculus textbook published by Oxford University Press

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dec. 14, 2021 — Bryan Dawson, university professor of mathematics at Union University, released a textbook, detailing a new calculus mathematical method using infinitesimals. Dawson’s textbook, “Calculus Set Free: Infinitesimals to the Rescue,” was published by Oxford University Press — one of the most prestigious...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
primenewsghana.com

British-Kenyan makes history at Oxford University

A Kenyan-born academic has become the youngest black professor at the UK's prestigious Oxford University, the educational institution says. Patricia Kingori is also one of the youngest women to ever be awarded a full professorship in Oxford’s 925-year history. Professor Kingori, a sociologist who specialises in the experiences of...
EDUCATION
Virginia Mercury

How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions

By Melissa Hawkins, American University The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and […] The post How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WBUR

Most MIT graduate students have signed cards supporting a union, organizers say

Most graduate students at MIT have signed cards in support of forming a union, according to campus organizers. The group wants MIT administrators to voluntarily recognize the union, rather than contesting the matter and forcing an election. In a statement, a spokesperson for the institute said they will “carefully consider” the request.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH

