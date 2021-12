CINCINNATI — Many have been opening up their hearts and wallets since the tornadoes devastated western Kentucky and Illinois last Friday night. It's tough to see those pictures of wiped-out towns and not want to help in some way. But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning for consumers to beware of charity scams. The BBB is warning people to be on the lookout for emails and calls asking you to donate to the victims.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO