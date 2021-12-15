Is your diabetes management plan working?

Diabetes Mellitus in pets is a fairly common condition. To understand what is happening to in your pet’s body, it is important to understand the basics of metabolism. Within the body, cells need food to fuel their daily processes. When your pet eats, food is broken down into usable energy. The amount of energy the food provides to run the body is referred to as calories. In the digestion process, the food is broken down in the mouth, then stomach, then the gallbladder and pancreas release enzymes and insulin which allow the food to be utilized as fats or sugars. At this point, the body can use the fat or sugars for energy to fuel activity and other body processes. The amount of sugar circulating in the blood is referred to as the blood glucose level (you may also have heard it referred to as blood sugar level, or simply BG). Diabetes Mellitus is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.

