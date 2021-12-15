ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your diabetes management plan working?

 3 days ago

Many of us are diabetic. We start a plan. Usually pills, then Insulin, exercise, a diet.. all designed to deal with diabetes. When I ask if it is working, I mean is your A1C below 5.7. Why do I pick 5.7? Well, that is the top range for a...

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
Fruits for diabetes prevention: what to eat and what to avoid

12/01/2021 – Eating a well-balanced diet consisting of nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables can help improve your overall well-being. According to a study published in 2013, eating whole fruits can even help lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. However, some fruits are more effective than others at preventing the disease.
The 5 Best Carbs to Eat If You’re Living with Diabetes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. With a diagnosis of diabetes comes an almost immediate enrollment into carb school. Suddenly, you’re learning which foods have high or low amounts of carbohydrates, how your body processes carbs, how to count carbs and perhaps even how to dose insulin according to your carb intake. But a lesson that’s often missing is the one where you learn that carbs aren’t all equal – and they aren’t all bad.
Doctor: Weight management can improve health, life quality

Obesity is a common and costly chronic disease, putting people at risk for many other serious chronic diseases and increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. There has never been a better time to examine what one can do improve your health through weight management. Nearly 75% adults are...
How to Prepare Meals for Diabetics

People with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2, must pay attention to how they prepare their meals. This is because when eating, blood sugar levels can increase unpredictably and in some cases dangerously if the food isn’t prepared in a careful way. A diabetic diet should include lots...
What to do if your pets are diagnosed with diabetes | Ask Dr. Kait

Diabetes Mellitus in pets is a fairly common condition. To understand what is happening to in your pet’s body, it is important to understand the basics of metabolism. Within the body, cells need food to fuel their daily processes. When your pet eats, food is broken down into usable energy. The amount of energy the food provides to run the body is referred to as calories. In the digestion process, the food is broken down in the mouth, then stomach, then the gallbladder and pancreas release enzymes and insulin which allow the food to be utilized as fats or sugars. At this point, the body can use the fat or sugars for energy to fuel activity and other body processes. The amount of sugar circulating in the blood is referred to as the blood glucose level (you may also have heard it referred to as blood sugar level, or simply BG). Diabetes Mellitus is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.
This eating plan can boost your heart health

What you choose to eat can affect your heart health. Eating well can be confusing with all the diet information out there. The DASH food plan—Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension —is supported by NIH research. It’s a flexible and balanced eating plan designed to improve the health of...
AHA, ADA: Diabetes harder to manage during holidays, so keep health goals on track

Nearly half of people with type 2 diabetes said it is more difficult to manage their condition during the holiday season than at other times, according to a survey from the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. The survey conducted on behalf of the associations’ joint initiative, Know Diabetes...
POGO Automatic is an all in one blood glucose meter for simplified diabetes management

NEWS – I’ve been a pre-diabetic since 2004 and I’m always looking for new ways to manage that health issue without drugs. For me, I follow the Keto diet and I have been using the Freestyle Libre 14 day CGM (blood glucose sensor) for the last year. I’m super lucky because my employer and my health insurance cover the entire cost of those sensors. When I retire from my day job early next year, I will probably have to go back to old-school finger pokes with a manual blood glucose meter.
A list of healthy foods for people with diabetes, and foods to limit or avoid

An important way to manage prediabetes and type 2 diabetes is through a healthy, balanced diet. Being mindful of carbohydrate intake, eating smaller meals regularly, and choosing healthy, nutrient-dense options can all help a person manage the risks health experts associate with diabetes. Eating a balanced diet can have a...
