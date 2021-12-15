After Finding Path to Recovery, Blue Bell Native Peter Rotelle Helps Others Maintain Sobriety

Peter Rotelle, CEO/Founder. Image via Rotelle Development Company.

After finding a path to recovery himself, Peter Rotelle, a Blue Bell native and founder of Rotelle Development Company, is helping others maintain sobriety and find stability during recovery, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today.

The 53-year-old makes sure to be there for others wherever he goes because he knows how much a good support system means during recovery.

He recently bought a former Girl Scout camp and turned it into a site that hosts recovery meetings around a campfire.

“Peter does nothing in moderation,” said Heather King, owner of Argyle Floral Bouquet in Haverford. “He basically built out the camp with an amphitheater, and he can get anywhere from 50 to 100 people there now.”

Peter also serves on the board of Heather’s Way, an organization founded by King, whose husband is also in recovery.

In addition, he recently helped the organization with its first golf outing that ended up raising $200,000 for sober-living houses in the area.

“He’s an amazing, funny guy who made my husband realize that sobriety wasn’t a death sentence for fun,” said King.