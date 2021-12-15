Midwest Cardiovascular Institute Partners with Objective Medical Systems to Improve Workflows and Enhance Care Delivery

Neither poverty and its influence on health nor financial toxicity from medical bills are new 21st century phenomenon. Yet as a nation, the many facets of the U.S. still do not agree on the "appropriate boundary between medical and social care or between family and societal responsibility," writes Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Indiana University School of Medicine Professor of Medicine Christopher M. Callahan, M.D., in an invited commentary in JAMA Internal Medicine.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO