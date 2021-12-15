ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest Cardiovascular Institute Partners with Objective Medical Systems to Improve Workflows and Enhance Care Delivery

Integration of OMS EHR, diagnostic and analytics solutions supports Illinois-based group cardiovascular practice with increasing physician efficiency, reducing readmissions, and improving patient care help. HOUMA, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Objective Medical Systems (OMS), a leading Health Information Technology provider, announced the seamless implementation of their...

