Blake Shelton, Wendy Moten Duet on “Just a Fool” During ‘Voice’ Finale

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

The Voice coaches and Top 5 took the stage for the last time for the second night of the season 21 finale with a star-studded set of performances, including Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheehan, and more. The coaches also welcomed back the season 21 Top 13 singers.

In the end, Tennessee native Moten came in the second to Season 21 winners, the Ohio sibling trio of Girl Named Tom, but not before leaving off on one final Voice performance with her coach Blake Shelton. The duo performed “Just a Fool,” a song Shelton originally sang with former Voice coach Christina Aguilera in 2012. Backed by a full band, the two belted out the song, off Aguilera’s seventh studio album, Lotus.

Prior to the performance, the pair sat down for a heartfelt interview, and Blake later posted his praise for his finalist on Instagram, saying “Wendy Moten, there are no words to describe how much I’ve loved having you on my team. It was a privilege to share the stage with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B725K_0dNVz1xP00

All the coaches with contestants within the Top 5 also took the stage with their singers. Kelly Clarkson joined Hailey Mia for a performance of Jasmine Thompson and Zedd’s “Funny,” and returned later with her other finalists, and winners, Girl Named Tom to perform the Jonas Brothers song “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Blake Shelton also joined his other finalist Paris Winningham for a rendition of “Love Train,” while John Legend sang the more festive “Oh Holy Night” with his singer Jershika Maple. Legend kept the holiday spirit alive with another performance of the Christmas song “Hallelujah” with Carrie Underwood.

Former coach Alicia Keys returned with a rendition of “Old Memories,” while Ariana Grande joined Kid Cudi for their collaboration “Just Look Up.”

Throughout the evening more special guests joined the finale. Coldplay played their new single “My Universe,” alongside holographic versions of BTS, while country singer Walker Hayes shared his rendition of “Fancy Like” with red Solo cups in tow. Ed Sheeran played an acoustic version of his hit “Shivers,” and Jennifer Lopez made her debut on The Voice with “On My Way,” from her upcoming film Marry Me. Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll also introduced their Sing 2 co-stars Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, who performed “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Season 22 of The Voice is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022.

Photos: Trae Patton / NBC

DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten Trips Over Speakers & Suffers A Hard Fall During Live Show — Watch

Team Blake Shelton singer Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment while performing on ‘The Voice’ on Tuesday, tripping over speakers and falling during the live broadcast. During The Voice‘s live Top 10 results show on Tuesday, contestant Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment on stage: she tripped and fell and appeared to injure herself during the broadcast. The Team Blake Shelton singer was performing with her other teammates, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham, on Nov. 23 and fell to the ground after tripping over speakers as she and the other two singers were walking off stage.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

