ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Jericho Energy Ventures Arranges $6 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FSE:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') announces that it intends to raise approximately CAD$6 Million through non-brokered convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') private placement financing (the 'Offering'), to be led by existing shareholders of the Company.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Tectonic Eagerly Anticipates Remaining 2021 Drill Assays; Provides Summary of Successful 2021 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TECT:TSX-V; TETOF:OTCQB; T15B:FSE) (the 'Company' or 'Tectonic') is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's 2021 exploration activities and new project acquisition in Alaska, USA. Over the course of 2021, Tectonic successfully completed 5,018 metres ('m') of drilling, including 12 holes for 2,319m of the first oriented core diamond drilling and 18 holes for 2,699m of reverse circulation ('RC') drilling at the Company's Tibbs Gold Project ('Tibbs'). Drilling tested known high-grade gold targets and newly discovered prospects exhibiting coincident gold-in-soil anomalies, high-grade mineralization in grab samples, and both surficial structural lineaments and subsurface geophysical anomalies. Phase I drill results have been released; Phase II assays (85% of Tectonic's total drill program) are pending.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Trigon Announces First Copper Flotation Successful at Kombat Processing Plant, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM)(OTC PINK:PNTZF) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Friday, December 17th, 2021, marked the first flotation of copper concentrate at the newly refurbished Kombat Mill. In addition, all long lead items for the Kombat processing plant, as bought from Yantau Xinhai Industry & Trade Co., Ltd ('Xinhai'), have arrived in Namibia and have been transported to the mine for installation.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Freeport Mcmoran#Mineralization#Land Use#Amarc Resources Ltd#Company#Toodoggone#Amarc President Ceo Dr#Tahltan Nations#Indigenous#The Kwadacha Nation#First Nations
austinnews.net

CCL Industries Closing of D&F Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc. ('the Company') (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of Desarrollo e Investigación S.A. de C.V. and Fuzetouch PTE LTD (Singapore) (collectively 'D&F'), headquartered in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. D&F will form an integral part of CCL Design in Mexico.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Barksdale Secures Funding from Existing Shareholder

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ('Delbrook'), an existing shareholder of the Company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
austinnews.net

China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire TidyCall Inc.

CHANGSHA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ('CBGH' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire TidyCall Inc., a Canadian company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering mobile-device users on-demand cleaning services through its innovative TidyCall™ App. Under the proposed transaction, CBGH will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of TidyCall Inc. in consideration for a controlling equity stake in CBGH. Upon finalization of this share exchange, TidyCall Inc. will be the majority shareholder of CBGH and the company name will be changed to TidyCall Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-57 was...
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Initial Lithium Infill Drilling Results, Ghana

INFILL DRILLING RESULTS VALIDATE GRADE AND CONTINUITY. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce initial infill drilling results at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ('Ewoyaa' or the 'Project') in Ghana, West Africa, where the Company recently announced an updated Scoping Study and increased JORC resource of 21.3Mt @ 1.31% Li2O, resulting in a significant improvement in project economics and life of mine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ('EYEfi') announces DTC Eligibility. By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides EYEfi with a significantly larger platform to attract investors. EYEfi, a publicly traded technology company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Aguila Copper acquires copper-zinc-gold resources in Manitoba, stock surges

Aguila Copper (TSXV: AGL) stock surged Tuesday following the announcement it signed a deal with a private British Columbia company to secure rights to earn up to 90% of 28 mining claims and 1 mineral lease totaling 4,968 hectares covering the Sherridon mining district in central-western Manitoba. Sherridon is one...
METAL MINING
austinnews.net

Quartz Mountain Purchases Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to acquire the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ('UMS'). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Continues Extending Mineralized Zones to Depth; Drills 6.64 g/t Gold over 3 Metres; Including 18.5 g/t over 1.0 Metres at Its Lingman Lake Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy