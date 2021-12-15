ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RE Royalties Provides $3 Million Financing Facility to FuseForward for Smart Infrastructure Solutions

 4 days ago

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into an agreement to provide financing to FuseForward Solutions Group Ltd. ('FuseForward'), a Vancouver based...

#Soft Infrastructure#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Re Royalties Provides#Canadian#Re Royalties#The Financing Facility
