JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education, the region's premier provider of lifelong learning, workforce development and transformative enrichment, announced today a partnership with Applied Technology Academy, an award winning provider of instructor-led and online live instructor-led training for the most in-demand IT and network and cloud security careers. The enrollments are currently open and designed for a broad range of professionals seeking to upskill in their current jobs or reskill into a completely new career. Courses can be completed online live and in person in a matter of days or weeks. All students will earn a professional certificate from UNF.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO