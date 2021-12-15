ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ecopetrol (EC) Provides a Glimpse of Its 2022 Capital Budget

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcopetrol SA EC has provided a glimpse of its capital spending plan for 2022. EC announced approvals from the board of directors for investing $4.8 billion to $5.8 billion next year. Ecopetrol has laid out the organic capital spending program with the anticipation that the average Brent price will be $63...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Entrepreneur

BHP Group (BHP) Petroleum Arm-Woodside Merger Gets ACCC Nod

The merger between BHP Group's BHP petroleum arm and Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside) has been approved by Australia's competition regulator, per a Reuters report. This clearance marks an important step toward the completion of the $28 billion merger, which will create a global top 10 independent oil and gas producer.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: First Majestic Silver Corp, Hecla Mining and Endeavour Silver Corp

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Silver Mining, including First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, Hecla Mining Company HL and Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1838570/3-silver-mining-stocks-to-watch-despite-silver-losing-luster. The Zacks Mining - Silver industry had been affected by weak silver demand as the COVID-19 pandemic...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Energy Industry#Capital Stock#Ecopetrol Sa Ec#Isa#Clr#Devon Energy Corporation#Dvn
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks to Keep Tabs on Post Recent Broker Upgrade

Notwithstanding the emergence of new variants of COVID-19, the U.S. stock market has had a solid run in 2021. This year’s trading is in its last leg, with only a few days of the last month remaining. Year to date, the major stock indexes, such as the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have rallied 17.3%, 24.3% and 17.8%, respectively.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy