I am the Co-Founder of Treasure Financial and I write about Fintech, capital markets and the economy. Fintech's ambitious goal is to reshape the financial world by leveraging technology to provide better tools, services and user experience. Fintech 1.0, as defined by consumer-facing financial applications like neo-banks, has seen rapid growth. It is natural to assume that all of finance will become fintech, with technology percolating into every aspect of this sector. This would mimic the trend in commerce, as it turns increasingly into e-commerce. One big advantage of technology is process standardization and automation: one line of code can scan a large amount of data. On the other hand, standardization and automation open the door to commoditization — once a process is properly coded it’s easy to replicate.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO