Netflix has been gradually raising the prices of its plans in major markets for years. The Basic plan is now $8.99 a month, but if you want to watch content in HD or on more than one screen, you’re going to have to upgrade to the Standard plan for $13.99 a month. But not all markets are the same. At the same time as Netflix is raising prices in the US, the company is bringing a price drop to India.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO