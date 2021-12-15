ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Don Johnson

By Niall Browne
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Don Johnson was born on December 15, 1949. He worked in television and film throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, but Johnson hit the jackpot in 1984 when he was cast in the role of Sonny Crockett in in the era defining cop show, Miami Vice. Johnson delivers in...

