A new challenge we face in our newsroom is how to figure out whether COVID-19 is running rampant through the vaccinated population without being recorded anywhere. This is different from the frightening surge we’ve been covering. We reported that the Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth hit their all-time highs of COVID hospitalizations in the past week, which is astounding when one considers the availability of vaccines.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO