Wilmington University Grad Named New Executive Director of Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce

Rachel Cathell. Image via the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

The Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Wilmington University graduate Rachel Cathell to replace Donna Steltz as Executive Director.

Steltz is retiring at the end of this year after 20 years at the helm.

Cathell has served as the Western Chester County Chamber Communications Coordinator for the past four years, during which she strengthened communication strategies and expanded outreach to the businesses and communities in western Chester County.

Additionally, she revitalized the chamber’s branding tool, ChescoWest.com , in an effort to better promote the region.

Prior to coming to Pennsylvania, she managed membership development for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce in Elkton, Md. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media and Publishing from WilmU.

“I’m honored by the confidence the chamber leadership has shown by offering me this opportunity,” said Cathell. “Donna has been an incredible mentor, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the great work she’s done to grow this organization.”

Steltz leaves the chamber four times the size of when she assumed the leadership role in 2002, when membership consisted of 80 businesses. The WCCCC now boasts nearly 400 business members, includes 24 municipalities, hosts more than 40 events per year, and enjoys positive and productive relationships with elected and appointed officials.

“Donna poured her heart and soul into this position,” said Greg Vietri, President of WCCCC’s Board of Directors. “We took the search for her replacement very seriously and unanimously believe that Rachel is the right person to move the chamber into the future. We all wish Donna the very best in her retirement.”