2022 looks set to be the year of Linux on the desktop. By which we mean the Mac M1 desktop, judging by this week's emission from the Asahi Linux team. While a good deal of Apple M1 support has turned up in the Linux kernel of late (early bits and pieces were released in 5.13, more has been merged into 5.16 and yet more is waiting in the wings for 5.17), it's still not really ready for end users. And that's without considering that new M1 Pro and Max chips have turned up in MacBook Pros.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO