'Resolution Games,' the studio most famous for its virtual tabletop game 'Demeo: Roots of Evil' has announced that this game will be available on new devices. Demeo: Roots of Evil, often referred to as just Demeo, is an award-winning Virtual Reality (VR) tabletop role-playing game (RPG). This VR RPG allows users to interact with each other and simulate the feeling of being in person and playing a board game, including the ability to physically roll a dice or move your game pieces.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO