ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

South Vinemont leaders approve half cent sales tax increase

By Benjamin Bullard
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuSyk_0dNVuWWi00
South Vinemont Mayor Reggie Dodson, from right, reads from the agenda  during a November 2021 meeting, with Councilwomen Sonya Copeland and Bonnie Goodwin. Tyler Hanes

Beginning next year, shoppers in South Vinemont will see a half-cent bump in the local sales taxes they pay on purchases made in town.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the South Vinemont Town Council voted to raise the town’s sales tax rate by the proposed half cent, in the process bringing the town’s total sales tax rate, including local and state sales taxes, to 9 percent.

The council approved the increase on a roll call vote, with mayor Reggie Dodson and council members Chris Thompson, Charlotte Cosper, and Bonnie Goodwin voting in favor of the measure. Council member Sonya Copeland voted against the increase; council member Sonya Mabry was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copeland said she objected to increasing the sales tax because the ordinance enacting the measure specifies only that revenues from sales taxes collected from the half cent will go into the town’s general fund. She informed the council that she would prefer the tax be earmarked for a specific expenditure category, such as schools or infrastructure, rather than allowing the town open-ended access to the additional revenue.

“I’m against this. Could we not structure it instead so that the money could be marked specifically?” Copeland said following the meeting. Doing that would at least be a way for people to know that we’re spending the money for the betterment of this town in a specific way. I was elected to represent the people, and people don’t want their taxes raised.”

Preliminary research conducted by the town, using information provided by the Cullman County Sales Tax and Revenue Enforcement Office, indicates that the town could see an approximate annual revenue increase of $32,000 per year from the sales tax hike. The increase will go into effect sometime after the start of 2022.

In other business at its regular meeting, the council:

Approved the annexation into the town limits of approximately 2.5 acres of property located near the intersection of County Road 1296 and Goodwin Road. Owned by Tenax Enterprises, the property is the site of four proposed new single-family homes.

Authorized mayor Dodson to apply for a Community Development Block (CDBG) Grant of $300,000 for the installation of a turn lane along High School Road where it intersects with U.S. Highway 31. The town’s local match, if the grant if approved, would be $60,000.

Declared as surplus two four-wheelers owned by the town.

Proclaimed January of 2022 as human trafficking awareness month in South Vinemont.

Authorized the mayor and council to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities’ upcoming Municipal Advocacy Day and training seminar for 2022, and authorized town clerk Kayecea Sasser to attend an upcoming training conference.

Approved the minutes of the council’s November regular meeting.

Approved the minutes of the council’s Nov. 30 specially-called meeting.

Approved financial statements for the month of November.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Court allows Biden's COVID vaccine requirement for large companies to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Vinemont, AL
State
Alabama State
City
South Vinemont, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Infrastructure#Tax Rate
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
2K+
Followers
80
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy