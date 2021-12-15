Citadel Credit Union Hires Phil Sutliff as Head of Business Banking

Phil Sutliff. Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Citadel Credit Union has hired Phil Sutliff as its Head of Business Banking.

Sutliff joins Citadel from Blue Federal Credit Union in Colorado, where he served as the Vice President of Business Banking, and he previously held leadership roles at both Santander Bank and Bank of America.

At Citadel, Sutliff will focus on building and cultivating a new business banking division.

Working with a variety of Citadel teams, as well as hiring new talent under Sutliff’s leadership, the division will offer a suite of full-service checking, savings, and cash management options for businesses across the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond. These new business deposit options will be offered alongside Citadel’s suite of business lending options and commercial real estate loans.

“Expanding business banking is a critical next step in Citadel’s plan to build financial strength and prosperity across our community, and we’re thrilled to have the expertise of someone like Phil to lead this significant endeavor,” said Mike Schnably, Senior Vice President at Citadel Credit Union. “Through Phil’s leadership, we’re excited to work with businesses in our community as a trusted partner to help them thrive and reach their fullest potential.”

Currently, Citadel offers a variety of business loans and credit cards, in addition to commercial lending products, supporting businesses across the area with financial guidance. The success of its business lending arm and financial partnership to businesses has paved the way for the organization to fully expand its offering for business clients. Citadel expects to fully roll out its deposit offerings for business banking in the third quarter of 2022.

Over the next several months, Sutliff will build a team of top-performing Business Relationship Managers that will serve as trusted advisors to Citadel’s current business members and future clients. These managers will partner directly with business owners, CEOs, and CFOs as trusted advisors to develop tailored solutions to meet businesses’ unique needs. Originally from the Lehigh Valley, Sutliff currently resides in Collegeville.