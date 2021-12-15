Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Dba Margherita Meats Inc. Recalls Pepperoni Products Due to Possible Bacillus Cereus Contamination
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE...977wmoi.com
