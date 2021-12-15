ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Dba Margherita Meats Inc. Recalls Pepperoni Products Due to Possible Bacillus Cereus Contamination

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE...

