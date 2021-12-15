ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pritzker Asked About Presidential Run

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there another office Governor JB Pritzker wants to run for outside of Illinois?. The New York Times reported that Pritzker has spoken with people...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Trump Again Teases 'Incredible' 2024 Presidential Run

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted yet again at plans to run for the presidential seat in 2024 but stopped short of making an official announcement. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said his supporters would be “very angry” if he decides not to run in the next presidential election. While he did not confirm his plan to make a bid in 2024, he did tease that the next presidential election would be “incredible.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nbcboston.com

Pence Returns to NH Amid Rumors of 2024 Presidential Run

Former Vice President Mike Pence is paying New Hampshire a visit on Wednesday as rumors about a potential bid for president grow. The former vice president will attend a fundraising event for the New Hampshire Senate Republicans in Manchester on Wednesday. The fundraiser will support local Republican state senators as they prepare for next year’s elections.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Dartmouth

Dartmouth Was an Early Stop in Dole’s Presidential Runs

Republican Sen. Bob Dole, who died at 98 on Sunday, made stops at Dartmouth early in his two presidential primary bids in 1988 and 1996. The Kansas senator’s sharp wit and love for political exchange were apparent during his time on campus, say Dartmouth faculty and alumni who knew him from his first-in-the nation primary campaigns.
HANOVER, NH
wjbc.com

Local legislator address New York Times article outlying Gov. Pritzker as a possible Presidential candidate

BLOOMINGTON – A local legislator says the top elected leader in Illinois will have to “moderate his approach” if he’s thinking about running for a higher office. Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker addressed a New York Times article that named the Democratic leader the potential “plan B” presidential candidate for 2024 behind President Biden.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times
Business Insider

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by GOP operatives who were trying to re-elect Trump, investigation finds

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by a number of Republican operatives, an investigation from the Daily Beast shows. The Daily Beast reported that West's campaign received millions of dollars in services from GOP operatives. Some services were not properly disclosed, according to the Daily Beast's investigation. Kanye West's failed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy