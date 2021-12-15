ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,260 new cases

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7bf6_0dNVs9lk00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,142 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 36-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, a 52-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Taylor County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 45-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Marion County, and a 74-year old male from Nicholas County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE26H_0dNVs9lk00
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,304 active cases.

A total of 643 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 209 people in the ICU and 121 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.45% and a current cumulative rate of 6.33%.

Health officials say 296,799 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYHan_0dNVs9lk00
West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Lewis, Gilmer and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Tyler, Pleasants and Pocahontas.

The map lists Wetzel, Barbour, Upshur, Pendleton and Monroe counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Hampshire, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Mason, Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming.

The remaining 13 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Marion, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Webster, Nicholas, Putnam, Boone, Raleigh adn Mercer.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (1,017), Boone (93), Braxton (63), Brooke (89), Cabell (367), Calhoun (59), Clay (50), Doddridge (33), Fayette (278), Gilmer (15), Grant (96), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (68), Hancock (127), Hardy (78), Harrison (338), Jackson (55), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (572), Lewis (78),  Lincoln (89), Logan (137), Marion (260), Marshall (106), Mason (107), McDowell (85), Mercer (385), Mineral (109), Mingo (113), Monongalia (276), Monroe (66), Morgan (106), Nicholas (187), Ohio (206), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (17), Preston (106), Putnam (266), Raleigh (416), Randolph (83), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (51), Taylor (92), Tucker (8), Tyler (20), Upshur (81), Wayne (139), Webster (48), Wetzel (46), Wirt (25), Wood (328), Wyoming (76).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 500th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Friday that Kanawha County had reported its 500th COVID-19-related death. The death toll in the state of West Virginia hit 5,164 on Friday, and over 802,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationally. 1 in every 100 Americans over 65 have died from COVID-19.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in overnight shooting on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on the city's west side, according to Metro 911 officials. Officials report that at 4:25 a.m., law enforcement received a call about a shooting at a GoMart on Charleston's west side. They say one person was taken to the hospital.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

School districts in West Virginia issue statements on ‘nationwide generic threats’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement officials have made local school districts aware of nationwide generic threats on social media. According to Cabell County Schools, the West Virginia Fusion Center told CCS officials about a TikTok trend "pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats" that are supposedly "being planned to take place" Friday, Dec.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in ATV crash in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital following an ATV accident, Metro 911 officials report. They say a call came in just past 11 a.m. about an ATV that crashed into a creek in Sissonville. Officials say there were injuries and one person was taken to the hospital.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Multi-vehicle crash along 119 in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident in South Charleston. Kanawha County Dispatchers say 3 vehicles were involved in the crash along US 119 Northbound at the intersection of Eagle Drive. We're told 1 person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington. The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington near 16th Street. One person has been injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hundreds of toys donated for KY tornado victims

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The efforts to help out those on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky, after the tornadoes devastated the area last weekend continue, and locally collection efforts are drawing in even out-of-state help. On Monday, the First Lady of Kentucky announced the Western Kentucky Toy Drive to help give children affected by the tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Boone County for stealing a vehicle

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for stealing a vehicle. Deputies say they responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the Bob White area. They say the vehicle was, "quickly discovered," by the owner in the Van area while the suspect was arrested.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
