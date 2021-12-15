1,260 new COVID cases, 28 deaths reported on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Dec. 15.

On Tuesday , it confirmed 781 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 310,245 (+1,260) total cases and 5,142 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 8,304 (+302) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 36-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, a 52-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Taylor County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 45-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Marion County, and a 74-year old male from Nicholas County.

“Every loss is painful, a feeling which seems to intensify during the holidays,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Good health is the greatest gift we can have or share with others. I urge all who are eligible to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (1,017), Boone (93), Braxton (63), Brooke (89), Cabell (367), Calhoun (59), Clay (50), Doddridge (33), Fayette (278), Gilmer (15), Grant (96), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (68), Hancock (127), Hardy (78), Harrison (338), Jackson (55), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (572), Lewis (78), Lincoln (89), Logan (137), Marion (260), Marshall (106), Mason (107), McDowell (85), Mercer (385), Mineral (109), Mingo (113), Monongalia (276), Monroe (66), Morgan (106), Nicholas (187), Ohio (206), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (17), Preston (106), Putnam (266), Raleigh (416), Randolph (83), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (51), Taylor (92), Tucker (8), Tyler (20), Upshur (81), Wayne (139), Webster (48), Wetzel (46), Wirt (25), Wood (328), Wyoming (76).

According to the dashboard, 1,085,063 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 908,964 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 279,256 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

