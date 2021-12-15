ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Wiser Wealth: As New Years Approaches, Some Opportunity Zone Benefits Are Poised to Expire

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeSyX_0dNVryDz00
Image via lys28 on Reddit.

In recent years, more people have been turning to opportunity zone funds to invest in due to the variety of appealing tax breaks they offer. However, very soon, one of those qualified opportunity zone tax breaks is going to be disappearing, and it is causing a rush of new investors clamoring to get involved before they miss out.

Bisnow recently put out a post on how on the very first day of 2022, new investors will no longer receive a 10% reduction on their deferred capitals gains taxes. Seeing as this benefit has been part of the investment deal since it was originally created in 2017, many are understandably not happy about this change.

However, analysts have been quick to assuage concern over the severity of this decision. The qualified opportunity zones tax perk will certainly be missed, but opportunity zones will still continue to offer their other, more significant benefits.

For one, investors will continue to see the perk of not having to pay any taxes on any of their capital gains if they keep the qualified opportunity zone investment for at least a decade. That potential to be able to get some untaxed income will continue to make this a very tempting option for people.

Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group has been using opportunity zones since they were authorized. “We’ve been using opp zone strategies to help clients sell equity gains at record highs and defer the tax on those gains.”

“The opp zone strategy we are currently using is a national program that takes dormant big-box retail stores (think Kmart and the like) and turns them into storage and distribution centers,” says Hubler

Still, as opportunity zones become more popular with investors, it is interesting to see what modifications to the proposal are developing. According to Bisnow, in just the first half of 2021 alone, qualified funds raised over $17.5 billion.

That number will no doubt grow in part because of this last-minute rush of new investors before 2022. However, it remains to be seen if the loss of this one tax perk causes any slow down in newcomers as the new year gets underway.

To learn more about what is set to change when these benefits expire, check out Bisnow’s post by clicking here.

__________

Fred Hubler

Want to know if you’re on the right path financially? Fred Hubler’s Second Opinion Service (SOS) is a no-obligation review with Creative Capital Wealth Management Group‘s Chief Wealth Strategist.

It’s simply not possible to get a reliable second opinion from the same person who gave you the first one. Click here to schedule an SOS meeting with Fred and his team.

Comments / 0

Related
GlobeSt.com

Opportunities Zones Face Bleak End of Year Deadline

There’s a bleak deadline quickly approaching for the tax conscious. Qualified opportunity zones have been a tactical maneuver to defer capital gains for investments and see some step-up in basis to reduce taxes. But that ends come December 31, 2021. Starting January first, those tax advantages disappear. That seems to be nudging some last-minute investing.
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

The problem with 'opportunity zones'

It is possible to be in favor of "opportunity zones." One might reasonably have faith in the idea of politicians and bureaucrats knowing what needs to be done and how it should be done. However, I find that grand experiment in socialism we call the 20th century to be a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity Zone#Wealth Management#Kmart
knau.org

COVID-19 child tax credit expansion benefit expires

One of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired. The expanded child tax credit put up to $300 per child directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month. But the last checks went out Wednesday, with the program expiring unless Congress revives it for 2022.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Opportunity Zones deserve support

Our political discourse has become so polarized we can no longer decide whether policies are good or bad based on merits. Whether people think positively about Opportunity Zones, for example, depends on who you ask and how you ask it. Those in the "anything Trump did was bad" camp will say the rich just found another way to get richer. Those in the "measuring impact" camp point to the billions of dollars invested in historically neglected communities meeting the intended goal: private capital investing in some of the least fortunate.
INCOME TAX
DELCO.Today

Brumbaugh Wealth Management Offers 2021 Year-End Tax Tips

Here are some things to consider from Brumbaugh Wealth Management as you weigh potential tax moves between now and the end of the year:. Consider opportunities to defer income to 2022, particularly if you think you may be in a lower tax bracket then. For example, you may be able to defer a year-end bonus or delay the collection of business debts, rents, and payments for services. Doing so may enable you to postpone payment of tax on the income until next year.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

How To Diversity Your Portfolio With Opportunity Zones

Erik Hayden is the Founder and Managing Partner of the Urban Catalyst Opportunity Zone Fund. Four hundred forty-six billion dollars — that was the market value of the 35 San Francisco Bay-area companies that went public over a six-month period spanning late 2020 and early 2021, according to a March 2021 story (registration required) in the New York Times.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
connectcre.com

Opportunity Zone Investment Heats Up as Dec. 31 Deadline Draws Near

Origin Investments is seeing investments in Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) funds surging as the Dec. 31 deadline approaches for contributions that can qualify for a 10% reduction on deferred capital gains taxes. The Chicago-based firm launched its Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund II in October after QOZ Fund I closed. Fund II already has six multifamily developments in its pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
KGET 17

New year, new opportunities: Local staffing agencies merge together

The holiday season is all about new beginnings and Lizette Patterson, CEO of Cazador Consulting Group, and Jackie Flesher, owner of ProSearch Services are doing just that with a merging of their companies. As of Dec. 6th, the two companies have officially merged together as one. Flesher says this is...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Global Issues And Opportunities Will Reverberate Into New Year

A new year does not have to mean a new start. Global issues are no respecter of the calendar, and the aerospace and defense industry enters 2022 facing the same concerns as last year: pandemic recovery, sustainability pressure, superpower tensions and the use of space. New products are not the focus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DELCO.Today

First Resource: A Small Bank That Offers Big Benefits

With a financial institution seemingly on every street corner, choosing where to bank can appear like a daunting task. However, it’s actually quite simple when you choose the one voted “Best Bank in Chester County” — First Resource Bank — for the past five years. The designation is proof that the best things often come in small packages.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Hotel Online

Opportunity Analysis: An Effective 3-Step Approach

In the hospitality and travel industries, experts can perform an opportunity analysis of a hotel or property. This is a helpful tool that shows more about the value and risk of the property. Let’s take a look at what an opportunity analysis precisely entails and how to go about it through a three-step approach.
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

IRS spotlights charitable tax benefit expiring Dec. 31

The Internal Revenue Service, along with the Independent Sector and National Council of Nonprofits, highlighted a pandemic-related tax provision that permits more people to deduct donations to qualifying charities on their 2021 federal income tax return. The IRS is highlighting the temporary provision as many charitable organizations are struggling during...
INCOME TAX
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy