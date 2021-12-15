Champagne and cheese pairing with the Cheese Queens!

Looking for a great gift for a friend who’s stretched for the holidays? The Rind, a cheese-centric restaurant in midtown, is offering cheese and charcuterie boxes to go for Christmas and New Year’s. Each charmingly packaged box comes with artisan cheeses or charcuterie (your choice), along with French baguette crostini and accompaniments such as fresh fruit, pickled veggies, seasoned nuts and jam. They’re available in three sizes: enough to feed up to two ($30), four ($60) or eight people ($100). You can also add on a cheese board and utensils for $40 or a bottle of Chateau Henriot champagne for $60. Orders must be placed by Dec. 22 for pickup on Christmas Eve, and by Dec. 28 for pickup on Dec. 30. To order, call (951) 990-2871.
