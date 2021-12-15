ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SDLP Westminster leader says the PM should resign

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson should resign, Colum Eastwood has told MPs. The SDLP...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson’s government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised...
POLITICS
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision to quit comes as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues amid various controversies.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at recent challenges faced by Mr Johnson.– Scientific advisers have warned that, despite the ramping up of the booster programme, the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant still presents a threat which could see at least 3,000 hospital admissions a day in England unless measures beyond Plan B are introduced.– The advice was published just days...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reports

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the Cabinet the Mail on Sunday has reported.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week.But the Mail on Sunday reported he had been convinced to stay on until January.The newspaper reported it was the introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures that prompted Lord Frost’s decision, including the implementation of Covid passes.It also said that he had become disillusioned by tax rises and the cost of net zero policies.His resignation appeared to have blindsided Brexiteer MPs.And it prompted...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM urged to remove Cabinet Secretary from parties inquiry after new allegations

Boris Johnson is facing calls to remove Cabinet Secretary Simon Case from an inquiry into gatherings in Government departments during lockdown, after it was alleged parties were held in his own department.The Prime Minister asked Mr Case to look into allegations of gatherings held in Downing Street while the public faced challenging measures to stop them from mixing.The inquiry was then expanded and it was confirmed Mr Case could look at any alleged party if he felt it was relevant.But the Guido Fawkes website reported on Friday that two Christmas parties were held in Mr Case’s department – the Cabinet...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

PM should quit over Number 10 ‘party’ scandal, says Sturgeon

A video surfaced this week showing Downing Street staff joking about the lockdown-breaching gathering last December. Nicola Sturgeon has called on the Prime Minister to resign over the scandal surrounding an alleged party in Downing Street last Christmas. The Prime Minister has been under significant pressure this week after a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sdlp Westminster#Parliament
BBC

Mark Francois says Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis should resign

Mark Francois has called on Brandon Lewis to resign over the failure to bring forward legislation to protect former soldiers from repeated investigation and prosecutions. The Conservative MP said the Northern Ireland secretary had broken his word to bring forward a bill, and so he had "no honourable option" but to resign.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about Downing Street party, Scots Tory leader says

Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about an illegal Christmas party at Downing Street, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.Speaking on Wednesday Douglas Ross said that a party had “clearly” taken place in Downing Street during lockdown regulations, contrasting with No.10 denials over the matter.Mr Ross said: “If he knew about the party this time last year or at any point up until he was asked about it in the House of Commons and still said he knew nothing about it and I wasn't a party, that's a serious allegation – and I don't support anyone...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
BBC

PMQs: SNP calls on PM to resign over Downing Street party

Ian Blackford says the prime minister "can no longer lead on the most pressing issue" and must leave office. The SNP Westminster leader asked when can the public expect his resignation after the UK government had "laughed in our faces" when holding a Downing Street party in lockdown last year.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ed Davey: Tories in ‘real trouble’ after second by-election defeat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has warned the Conservatives are in “real trouble” following their by-election defeat in North Shropshire.Sir Ed said there was a “real chance” of getting the Prime Minister out of office in the next election.And he told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “We’ve proven that the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere, and I think we’ve confirmed the reality that if we’re going to get Johnson and the Tories out of office, it’s going to take the Liberal Democrats beating Conservative MPs in their blue wall seats.”The Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Fresh questions for Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The fatal weakness of the Conservatives is not seeing the kindness in most people

Whatever political dramas are erupting on a seemingly daily basis – with the flouncing off of the Brexit minister, Lord Frost, just the latest – most people are now exhausted. After repeated lurches from pessimism to optimism and back again, the pandemic will soon enter its third year. The fact that everything has suddenly been upturned at the time of year when we get up in the dark hardly helps. Neither does being led by people who disregard the same rules they want the rest of us to follow. I have been party to enough recent conversations involving rolling eyes and mentions of the clowns in power to know that this is now a big part of the public mood; the astonishing North Shropshire byelection saw it being expressed via the ballot box.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tories give Boris Johnson months to improve … or go

Rapidly rising prices and tax increases in the spring, followed by a drubbing for the Tories in May’s local elections, will mark the beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, senior Conservative MPs now believe. After Johnson suffered a massive rebellion by his backbenchers over Covid rules...
POLITICS

