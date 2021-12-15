ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Richardson, one of ‘Exonerated Five,’ pushes reforms to prevent wrongful convictions in NY

By Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario, John Muller
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — New York recently passed reforms to help prevent wrongful convictions, but advocates say much more needs to be done in the state to prevent innocent people from going to prison.

Kevin Richardson, one of the “ Exonerated Five ,” and Rebecca Brown, with the Innocence Project, joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat more about how to prevent wrongful convictions .

