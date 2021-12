My first job was at Good Housekeeping magazine. I worked with amazing PRs who inspired me to change career, as well as terrible ones who made me think I could do it better! I learned the ropes at Attenborough Saffron, Good Relations and Grayling before settling at Cow. Personal circumstances saw me relocate to the Middle East, where I took a career break to start a family. Four years later, and home in Scotland, I rejoined the industry, starting at Muckle Media in February 2020. A baptism of fire after being away for so long and working at home with two kids during the pandemic, but thankfully, just like riding a bike, it all came back.

