The Lily Collins-lead Emily In Paris has always been more than a visual feast — it’s a full-on aesthetic smorgasbord. There’s the inherent allure that comes with filming in Paris, in which even a morning coffee stop takes on a wistful, cinematic quality. There are the colorful clothes, selected by the legendary Patricia Field to look as much like confections as couture. And then there are the beauty looks, full of timeless red lips and chignons. Art may imitate life but on her recent press tour, Collins’ Parisienne looks are straight of the Emily playbook — and Lily Collins’ bun, accented by her long, just-cut bangs, might be the best one yet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO