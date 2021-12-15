ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' COVID-19 outbreak has widened and...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Ap
FanSided

It’s official: The Browns are screwed against the Raiders

The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
NFL
