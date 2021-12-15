Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
NFL Network sideline reporter Steve Wyche previewed Raiders-Browns. Steve explains why the NFL is unlikely to move this game or any game. How Baker Mayfield missing this game due to COVID could negatively impact his future.
The Denver Broncos aren't about to put themselves in the quarterback quagmire they found themselves in last year when all their QBs were disqualified from a game against the Saints because of COVID-19 concerns
AUBURN — Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator.
The National Football League graces fans with four days of Week 15 action. For the first time this season, the NFL will have two games on Saturday. In an all-AFC affair, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns with both teams firmly in the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, the nightcap features two hot AFC squads squaring off. Can the New England Patriots keep their momentum against a surging Indianapolis Colts squad? Here’s more information about when and where to watch these Week 15 NFL games today.
Despite some of his rookie-year struggles, Justin Fields has believers in the Chicago Bears locker room. On Saturday, Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd had some high praise for the first-year QB. Telling Chris Emma of 670 “The Score,” Fields is “rock solid.”. “No matter how good we’re...
Urban Meyer's disastrous debut season in the NFL came to a predictable but arguably premature end on Thursday, in the wake of an incendiary report that Meyer kicked a Jaguars player during the preseason (among countless other things to happen this season). While he might be public enemy No. 1...
The Seattle Seahawks Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams has been rescheduled due to COVID-19. The game that was originally slated for a 4:25 p.m. eastern start time on FOX has now been moved to a 7:00 p.m. eastern start time on FOX, per Adam Schefter. The Seattle...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
