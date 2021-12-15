Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID

The National Football League graces fans with four days of Week 15 action. For the first time this season, the NFL will have two games on Saturday. In an all-AFC affair, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns with both teams firmly in the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, the nightcap features two hot AFC squads squaring off. Can the New England Patriots keep their momentum against a surging Indianapolis Colts squad? Here’s more information about when and where to watch these Week 15 NFL games today.

