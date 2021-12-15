Should Beauty and Beast Go to Jail? This Woman Thinks So!

Romance will never be able to separate itself from fairytales. After all, the foundational rule in romance is the “happily ever after,” frequently shortened to HEA. In the English language tradition, that phrase is the bookend to the fairytale beginning, “once upon a time.” This rule implies, in a way, that every romance is telling a fairytale. I think of that implication fondly, that romance dovetails with storytelling traditions that stand the test of time. Those who describe tales of people overcoming obstacles to win love as fairy tales in the pejorative sense, meaning unrealistic flights of fancy, could perhaps use a good soul searching. I do recommend, by the way, reading a little about traditional beginnings and endings of fairytales, because they are far more varied and fascinating than this one oft-used pair of phrases.
