John 5 Unveils 2022 North American Headlining Tour Dates

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John 5 and The Creatures have just announced a 27-date headlining 'The Sinner' tour with support coming from The Haxans at select shows. The run finds the Rob Zombie guitarist out in support of his latest solo album, Sinner, which was released in October and lead by the singles "Que Pasa,"...

Theory Announce 2022 U.S. ‘Say Nothing’ Tour

Theory have just announced their 2022 U.S. Say Nothing tour, where they'll be joined by special guests Black Stone Cherry and Shaman's Harvest for select dates. The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Indianapolis, Ind. with Black Stone Cherry, who will also support them on their Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 shows. For the remainder of the run, Shaman's Harvest will open for them. The final concert is set for March 13 in Charleston, S.C.
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

