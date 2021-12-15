The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, continues

It is a bold but perilous move for an accused to take the witness stand in a criminal trial. . Sometimes jurors become convinced that the defendant is not guilty. Other times, the testimony accomplishes the opposite result and leads to conviction. Either way, the jury yearns to hear from the lips of the accused a message of innocence or contrition or remorse. Something. The alternative – silence – can be incriminating even though the jury is instructed otherwise.

