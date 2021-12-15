ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, continues

Roger Olson
4d ago

Not guilty and don’t forget there in no such thing as a peaceful demonstration. Warn them to stay home and be prepared for the worst and stop it with whatever force needed

Don Rechlin
4d ago

Have you ever made a really big mistake under pressure at work?

michael vanhorn
4d ago

not guilty // dont run esp ? when you have warrants out on you ! !

