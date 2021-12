The live music industry, already hit hard by the COVID pandemic, has seen an increased number of unused concert tickets even as touring has returned. Veteran acts with older fanbases -- more at risk of serious COVID infection -- have felt the biggest impact. A report by the Wall Street Journal notes that “for some performances, as many as 20% or more of ticket-buyers were no-shows for major artists like George Strait, the Eagles and Dead & Company.” This stands in stark contrast to pre-pandemic numbers, which typically saw unused purchased ticket rates in the 1% to 3% range.

