Bonnie’s Wondergardens in Lansdowne: Where Green Thumbs Abound

Bonnie McShane. Image via Peg DeGrassa, MediaNews Group.

For 45 years, Bonnie’s Wondergardens has made sure you have what you need to deck your halls with boughs of holly, and any other greenery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

The nursey on Scottdale Road has carried fresh wreaths, floral arrangements, centerpieces, mixed greenery, and poinsettias,

“Many of the people who come here are repeat customers. Because I am a hands-on business owner, I know their homes, their businesses, their color schemes, and what they’re envisioning,” said owner Bonnie McShane.

She started her business while still a teenager.

A student of horticulture at Delaware County Vo-Tech, she worked part-time at Uncle Funky’s which sold plants, Christmas trees, and flea market items.

When Uncle Funky’s closed, the teen convinced the owner of the building, located where Bonnie’s is today, to rent her space.

In the mid-1980s she bought the entire property.

McShane expanded her shop, offering plants, antiques, seasonal German imports, and a gift shop.

In the 1990s, she did the landscaping for Springton Pointe Estates in Newtown Square and today decorates many local businesses and area churches.

In 2020, she opened a second spot, “Bonnie’s Wondergardens Uptown,” at 35 S. Lansdowne Ave.