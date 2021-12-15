ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Turf Mastered The Platforming Genre | Best Games Of 2021

By Ash Bates
Cover picture for the article2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Demon Turf. For as long as platforming has been around, it still takes a certain something special to truly nail the formula. I mean, just...

The real twist that Spellfire Re-Master the Magic has in store for its players lies in how card ownership works. Back in the early 1990s, collectible card games (CCGs) emerged as a niche tabletop gaming option. But today, they’re big business. They’re a part of a market that’s worth over $9 billion – and growing fast. Part of the reason for it is the loyalty and dedication of each game’s fans, who will go to almost any length to acquire the cards they need to win.
Halo Infinite is here. While Microsoft launched a fun and rich multiplayer component in November, now it’s finally time to play the solo campaign, which represents a fresh start for the series in a variety of ways. 343 Industries’ latest has been lauded as a spiritual reboot in terms of narrative, but its shift to an open-world setting also drastically reinvents moment-to-moment play – even veterans of the series may find themselves in need of some basic training.
2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Chicory: A Colorful Tale. There were plenty of good games in 2021. We’ve been writing these Game of the Year articles to prove that very thing. But while we all found games we enjoyed, there wasn’t that one killer release that blew everything away. There wasn’t a Breath of the Wild or a Red Dead Redemption 2 before whom all players and publications must kneel and acknowledge the technical marvels on display. Instead, 2021 was a year where, more than others, we’ve had to go with our guts and search for the games that meant the most and had the most to show us.
The Game Awards 2021 started the video game reveals right out of the gate. Even before the big event kicked off, there were multiple some world premieres during what is technically the pre-show. One of those announcements was a new title from Outerloop Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, Thirsty Suitors.
The 2021 Game Awards had a host of surprise announcements, but none caught audiences off-guard more than Monolith Productions’ upcoming Wonder Woman game. After two blockbuster movies, Wonder Woman is finally getting her own video game and it’s Monolith Productions who have been put in charge of bringing the project to life.
HIGH Holy hell, these visuals. LOW The camera can be a bit finicky. WTF Why hasn’t this aesthetic been attempted before?. I’ve reviewed plenty of third-person 3D platformers for GameCritics. Being one of my favorite genres, if not the favorite, it’s easy to spot the common tropes and ideas that make their way into this style of game. Most feature an adorable mascot, a supernatural force trying to take over the world, and a ton of collectibles that gate progression. On the surface, Demon Turf checks those boxes and then some. What sets it apart, however, is the visual style.
Fortnite: Chapter 3 is well underway with an absolute tonne of content to play and no doubt more on the way. Epic really are the best in the business when it comes to posting updates, with Fortnite getting its own update day once every two weeks on average. In Chapter...
Diablo 3 Season 25 changed up the game’s itemization but Demon Hunter builds are as strong as ever. Here’s a Demon Hunter guide that will let you eviscerate the hordes of hell. D3 parties that need someone to deal high amounts of damage can rely on a well-built...
The story of Halo, as told in the mainline video games, isn’t exactly the most interesting tale ever told. The larger world, however, is fascinating; there’s a religious cult of aliens, a few different wars, an infectious race that threatens to destroy the universe, and a set of rings designed to destroy it all first. The games tend to stick to the here and now of where the main characters are standing or who they need to shoot.
Sultura is a new skin added in Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1. To obtain Sultura, players must be subscribed to PlayStation Plus, a monthly subscription service for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and claim the new Fortnite – PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack. Here’s what’s in it:
Fortnite is one of the most challenging games out there, with not even SBMM helping some players to come up against players of equivalent skill. That’s where bot lobbies come in handy. Ever since the start of Chapter 2, AI enemies have been a part of Fortnite. These “bot”...
2021 has been an interesting year in strategy gaming, due to the various types of games published and innovations developers have taken to stand out in the crowded market. The biggest positive of this year’s lineup is the fact that no single subgenre or subset of games has completely taken over the limelight, effectively giving room for a healthy diversity of design ideas – a definite benefit to the strategy genre and industry as a whole.
With Winterfest also underway, Fortnite fans are currently spoilt for choice for content, especially with so many still getting used to the grand overhaul of Chapter 3. As well as tonnes of Winterfest stuff, players can also grab themselves a free Blizzabelle skin. To claim Blizzabelle for free, players simply...
Blockchain gaming platform IQ COIN has announced the launch of its gaming platform. With the launch, users will participate in entertaining quizzes in exchange for rewards in IQCOINS. An Innovative Play-to-Earn Platform. IQ COIN is a web-based quiz gaming platform where users solve mind-engaging questions designed to entertain and teach...
Hello everyone. So, first of all, what on earth is Demon Turf? It's a 3D platformer ala Mario 64. Although I believe it has more in common with the Mario 3D Land/World games. The main character, and demon girl named Beebz, controls pretty much just like Mario does in his 3D outings. Complete with many of the same moves. (Wall jumps, long jumps, triple jumps, etc.) You go through a series of levels with the main goal just to get to the end. There are collectables you can find along the way, but most of them are optional. The game uses an interesting art style similar to Paper Mario in which it has 3D environments with 2D hand drawn sprites for characters. Arguably it's most innovative feature is it's checkpoint system. The way it works is: you can place your own checkpoints pretty much anywhere you want but you're limited to how many you can place per level. Now that we have the basic introduction out of the way, let's talk about my experience with Demon Turf. Note: if you're looking for a professional style review of the game, that isn't exactly what I do with my blogs. It's just my personal story with the game.
Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 brings with it a whole host of new content (including some free items), but all good things must come to an end. After starting on December 16th, 2021, Winterfest 2021 will conclude on January 6th, 2022. This means that Winterfest 2021 will run for 21 days, three weeks in total. The game may get an additional update over the course of Winterfest, but it’s unlikely seeing as how Epic’s employees will likely be in the middle of their Christmas break.
Home Gaming 8 Best Lord of the Rings Games of All Time. Video game adaptations of movies have a long history of mediocrity. While there have been a few notable exceptions, most players will agree that tie-in games for the latest blockbuster movies are generally best to be avoided. The Lord of the Rings seems to be an exception though, as there have been plenty of great games released over the last two decades. This might be the result of Tolkein’s franchise not being just a series of movies as the story of Frodo, Gandalf, and the rest of the fellowship fighting to destroy Sauron’s ring is far older than Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy.
